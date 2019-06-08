Atunda entertainment renews commitment to nurturing budding artistes for Africa

The management of Atunda Entertainment has reiterated its commitment to the development and promotion of budding artistes of African extraction in line with its creed, which it said is based on building the continent of Africa by projecting to the world its artistic talents, human resources, tourism and economic potential.

This is even as the entertainment outfit is set for the official release of the single (Audio/video) of one of its protégé, renowned Nigeria sensational female potter, Ara (Thunder). The title of the single is Bojuboju.

Speaking on the focus of the outfit, which over the years has nurtured and promoted to the limelight a number of musical artistes in Nigeria and across the continent, the management disclosed that the organization is neither a record label nor artiste management outfit as some people in the industry have erroneously projected and sold to the unsuspecting public.

Explaining further in a statement released by the outfit, the management said Atunda Entertainment is part of the activation of Motherland Beckons, a developmental organisation founded by the President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye.

The main focus of the organization is developing and promoting different aspects of the continent through its ‘Continent Building’ project, which is devoted to attracting people of African descent and Africans in Diaspora to motherland to be part of its development by investing and experiencing it rich and savoury offerings.

Essentially, the major activations of Motherland Beckons cut across tourism, entertainment, arts and culture as well as security, with different outfits dedicated to executing projects related to each segment. Corporate Guards is one of such outfits, with focus on provision of security services and products across the continent. On the tourism front is La Campagne Beach Resort, which is devoted to developing African themed resort. It has extended this to other parts of Nigeria, with an outfit in Koton Karfi in Kogi State and other parts of Africa such as Cote d’ Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

As part of this developmental process, African international Music (AIM) Festival was introduced by Motherland Beckons about three years ago to provide a platform for its artistes and other artistes in the creative industry to exhibit their talents, thereby attracting interest from the public and corporate outfits in furthering their growth. Some of the notable artistes under the stable of Atunda Entertainment include Anu the Lady Ekwe, a former beauty queen of Sisi Oge fame, who is Nigerian only Ekwe female instrumentalist; Olo omidan bata, Nigerian only female Bata drummer, Afe Onikoko, another female potter and the current rave of the moment, Ara (Thunder), who is the only female Igbo talking drummer, singer, choreographer and song writer. Her single, Bojuboju, is due for release on June 7 in Lagos, with the audio and video produced by renowned producers through collaborative efforts.