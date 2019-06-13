Assets declaration: Presidential panel transfers Nwaoboshi case to DPPF

By Dapo Akinrefon

Special Presidential Investigation Panel, SPIP, for Recovery of Public Property has transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, DPPF, the prosecution of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) over allegation of failure to declare his assets.

The panel, last week, also forwarded to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, for further investigation the case file of Nwaoboshi

In a letter accompanying the case file, dated June 7, 2019 by Dr. Celcius Ukpong, SPIP said: “I am directed to forward to you above named case file for further action. The above suspect is under investigation before us for possession of suspicious assets far and beyond his legitimate earnings.

“He has refused to declare his assets before the panel after lawful demand by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel. This refusal is contrary to and punishable under section 3(i)(a) of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act 2004.

“It shall be appreciated if a charge is brought against him for this offence pending the conclusion of the investigation. We, hereby, attach a draft charge against him, for your perusal and further action.”