ARREST OF PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS: Address brutality by Police, YCE tells IG

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday, asked the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu to find a way of combating brutality by policemen in the country.

The Yoruba elders said the Nigeria Police must be tutored to work in tandem with global convention of policing, respect the dignity of every citizen by refraining from actions that could either dehumanise or demean humanity by their actions.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti by its Secretary General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, the body condemned the police over the attack on some pro-democracy champions in Oyo and Ogun States on June 12.

Olajide described the action of the police as undemocratic and abuse of power for the police to unleash such maximum force on peaceful rallies during the June 12 celebration.

Some policemen had, last week, disrupted rallies tagged O To Ge (It must stop) in Oyo and Ogun states.

Olajide said: “The policemen did not only disrupt the rallies in those states, they brutally harassed, detained and inflicted injuries on some of the protesters.

“One of the leaders of the rallies in Ogun, Dr. Tunde Amusat and Mrs. Oyeronke Akinlolu, whose husband was brutality killed by kidnappers at Iwaraja after collecting N8 million ransom, were picked up and detained for several hours.

“Democracy allows multiplicity of opinions, but police as an institution should not have botched a peaceful protest meant to commemorate June 12 celebration.

“Are these policemen doing all these on their own or taking orders from somewhere?

“It was rather sad that this was happening at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is embracing and romancing democracy. So, the IGP needs to rein in his men.”

The YCE scribe noted that police preoccupation in the Southwest must be how to curb the menace of kidnappings and killings being caused by suspected marauding herders.

He said: “The level of insecurity in the South West is becoming frightening and worrisome by the day.”

“The IGP must beef up security and work with the governors, traditional rulers and local hunters to checkmate these bandits.”