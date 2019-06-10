Army destroys ISWAP social media machinery, kills 9-man propaganda team

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army visual facility at the weekend confirmed the claim by the terrorist group, ISWAP that its propaganda media machinery has been destroyed by the military.

This is also as ISWAP confirmed that nine of its media and social media team who are propaganda specialists for the terrorist’s group were killed by the Army during the operation to neutralise the terrorist’s media machinery.

On its twitter handle, the Nigerian Army said, “The so-called Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) admits to the neutralization of 9 key Media Personalities by Gallant Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA)

“The terrorist group is known for its online media propaganda and quest to maintain a virtual caliphate.

‘The annihilation of members of its (ISWAP) media team further confirms that the army has decimated the group and they no longer have freedom of action.

The Army listed the names of the dead terrorists as

Abu Hurayra al-Barnawi.

Ali al-Ghalam al-Kajiri.

Abu Musab Muhammed Mustafa al-Maiduguri.

Abu Abdullah Ali al-Barnawi

Abu Musa al-Camerooni.

Ahmed al-Muhajir.

Abu Ali al-Bamawi.

Abu Khubayb bin Ahmed al-Barnawi.

Abu al-Qa’qa’ al-Maiduguri.

