Ariya Repete returns, as regional auditions kick-off in Lagos

Ayo Onikoyi

South-West Nigeria is ready to rumble! Beat the drums, roll the vocals and sound the heavy percussions as Ariya Repete – Nigeria’s prominent indigenous talent hunt show hits major cities across the region. From the hills of Abeokuta and Ondo to the falls in Osun and down to the seas of Lagos, Ariya Repete 2019 edition is set to showcase the best talents in Juju, Fuji and Yoruba hip-hop.

The music talent hunt show powered by Goldberg Lager is known for celebrating and preserving indigenous sounds. It has over the years produced remarkable talents that have flourished in genres that are rooted in south-western culture. This year, the competition goes into its seventh edition and is upping the ante by introducing an all-new Yoruba Hip-Hop category.

The competition will journey across eight locations with auditions and selection parties holding from the 12th of June to the 5th of July. Abule Egba, Ota, Egbeda, Abeokuta, Akure, Ibadan, Osogbo and Ilorin will play hosts to hundreds of hopefuls who will compete for honours in this year’s edition.

Lagos will be the first city to host the regionals as Juju, Fuji, and Yoruba Hip-Hop talents will be auditioned at Stalad Gardens, Agege and Havana Hotels in Egbeda on the 12th of June. The selected talents will then slug it out for a place in the quarter-final concert, when they compete in the regional selection party on Friday, 14th of June.

Guests at the Selection parties will be thrilled with entertaining performances from the contestants, as well as guest artists and past winners.

Successful contestants from the regional auditions will proceed for mentorship at the Ariya academy, where they will be under the tutelage of veterans in the Juju, Fuji, and Yoruba hip-hop scene.

The competition will then continue on the 26th of July with the Quarterfinal in Akure, while the Semi-final and the grand finale will take place in Lagos and Ibadan on the second (2nd) and ninth (9th) of August respectively. Guests should expect thrilling performances by the contestants that make it through the rigorous selection, guest artists and industry greats.

The winners in each category (Juju, Fuji, & Yoruba hip-hop) will be awarded the star prize of 4 million Naira each.