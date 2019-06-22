Ariya Repete 2019: Lagos auditions yield winners, as show goes

By Ayo Onikoyi

Winners have emerged from the first regional knock-out of Ariya Repete 2019. The 2019 edition of the competition kicked off on 12th June with two simultaneous regional auditions in Lagos, where hundreds of talents turned out en-masse to strut their stuff and earn a place in the regional knockouts which held on Friday, the 14th of June.

After the auditions, 18 individuals were selected across two regional knockouts, which occurred concurrently at Stalad Hotels, Abule Egba, and Aso Rock Bar, Ikotun. Each regional knockout featured 9 talents, with 3 competing in each category of Fuji, Juju, and Afro-pop.

The regional knock-outs popularly known as selection parties featured some memorable performances. All contestants brought their A-game as they slugged it out for a place in the quarterfinal.

After a night filled with thrills, a few spills and some electrifying performances, the judges, which featured the likes of veteran afro-pop music producer – ID Cabassa renowned OAP Adebayo Faleke as well as Juju legend, Champion Opio, were faced with the hard task of picking the regional qualifiers from a pool of impressive talents on display.

At the Ikotun selection party, Abiodun Oloto, Adeniyi Temitope and Abraham Effiong qualified in the Fuji, juju, and Afro-pop categories respectively while in Abule Egba, Olayemi Kehinde, Akinlabi Johnson, and Olajide Olayiwola qualified from the Fuji, juju, and Afro-pop categories.

With the regional knock-outs in Lagos done, the next regional auditions took place on the 19th of June at Maridom Palace Hotel Ota and IBD International Hotel Abeokuta. The selection parties for both cities were slated for the 21st of June at the Tjs Hotel & Suites Ota and Rockzone Bar & Grill in Abeokuta.