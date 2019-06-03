Approval of State Police, Hallmark of responsive leadership – Oyintiloye

A Lawmaker in the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has described the approval of state and local governments police by President Muhammadu Buhari as hallmark of responsive Leadership.

Oyintiloye who in a press statement in February 2018 had called for kick-starting of a process that will fast tracked the formation of state police.

The lawmaker who at that time said level of aggression, tension, banditry, kidnapping and all forms of anti social behaviour in the country was called for reformatting of the security apparatus, express delight that President Buhari had yielded to the clamour which he further described as a welcome development.

Oyintiloye, who is also chairman house committee on information and strategy stated that the steps would unbundle the present structure which was overwhelming and burdensome to the operators.

While calling for strict guidelines in its operation, the lawmaker emphasised the need to ensure that recruitment process passed through a rigorous community endorsement based on character, physical and mental fitness.

The parliamentarian who affirmed the need for security officials to embrace intelligent gathering and adoptions of proactive strategies in tackling the present menace stressed that proper mapping of community hotspot, combing of forests and grassroots ownership of security strategies would go along way to change the face of policing in the country

He said, synergy among all tiers of government as well as diligent by state governors, cautions by all stakeholders would change the face of management of policing that there was also the need to invest appropriately in funding and capacity building of the security structures across the country.