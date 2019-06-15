Apostle Suleman frowns at materialistic ladies praying for husband

Ayo Onikoyi

President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman recently took a swipe at ladies who despite praying for a soul mate use their demand for iPhone to unknowingly chase suitors away.

The clergy stated this on Twitter, explaining that most ladies have prevented the answers to their prayers for a husband due to their materialistic and demanding nature.

“Most single ladies are so materialistic yet they are praying for a good husband. You just met a man and you’re already asking for an iPhone. Is that the registration fee to being his friend?” he quizzed.

A follower quickly chipped in his experience with a lady in the comment section and it wasn’t a pleasant one.

“Sir I met one after two weeks was asking me to place her on monthly salary which I refused. Then I noticed money started getting missing each time she enters my car until I caught her red handed,” he revealed.

In response, Apostle Suleman stated that taking care of a woman should be done in marriage.

“Monthly salary as what? Are you civil service and even if you are, what’s her job description and office location? Thank God her true attitude showed up. Men should take care of women but should marry them first. Any role before then is merely supportive,” he said.