APGA risks not fielding candidates in 2021, 2023 polls ―Ukaegbu

A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu, has warned that the party risks not fielding candidates for the 2021 Anambra governorship and the 2023 general elections if the stakeholders of the party fail to rescue APGA from what he described as Victor Oye’s visionless administration.

Ukaegbu who stated this in an interview with Vanguard urged APGA stakeholders to act in time, stressing that the party under Oye had lost focus. He urged Oye to give way for a committed national chairman to restructure the party in line with the vision of its founders.

While accusing former APGA national chairman, Senator Victor Umeh, of imposing Oye on the party, Ukaegbu insisted that it is high time the APGA national chairmanship position move from Anambra to other states to make the party stronger.

“As at today, APGA is on the death bed, if nothing is done, the party risks not surviving the next few years. Victor Oye has ruined the party. There are agitations across the board that Oye must go to give the party a fresh air. All major stakeholders of APGA are up in arms against Oye. “Virtually every member of the party doesn’t want Oye. The only person still supporting Oye is Gov. Willie Obiano. This means that Gov Obiano is now the undertaker for APGA.

“Oye turned the last party primaries into a bazaar, handing over party tickets to the highest bidder and non-party members. In 2015 under Chief Victor Umeh as chairman, I cautioned against this practice, but he ignored my advice. This is why APGA lost in her strongholds. From the situation in APGA, the party risks not fielding candidates for the 2021 Anambra governorship and the 2023 general elections.

“Everyone has seen what happened in Zamfara State, the Courts no longer allow impunity in parties. It is time for Oye and his leprous team to go away. He is a stranger to APGA. This is why all major stakeholders and founders of the party have resolved not to allow the party to die as a result of Oye’s visionless administration. We will ensure that the party returns to the era of respecting its constitution. APGA must be returned to the part of law and constitutionalism. No one is bigger than the party.

“If APGA is to survive, the national chairmanship of the party must move away from Anambra state to make APGA stronger.”

