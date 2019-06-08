APC youths endorse Lawan, Boroffice for Senate leadership

Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the All Progressives Congress Youth League, Ondo State Coordinate, has endorsed the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) and Senator Ajayi Boroffice (Ondo North) to lead the 9th Senate in the capacities of Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

In a press statement issued by its coordinator, Comrade Tosin Lawal, the group described the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Ajayi Boroffice as “progressive paring and perfect combination to mobilize legislative support for the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards the actualisation of the next level agenda”.

ALSO READ: Senate leadership: Orji meets Buhari in Aso Rock

“Among other reasons, we decided to publicly canvass for the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Senator Ajayi Boroffice as Deputy Senate President because they are foundation members of the APC. They understand the policies and programmes of the APC-led administration. They are trusted, loyal and committed members of the party. The progressive pairing will reduce rancour between the executive and legislative arms of government. They are most suitable for the Senate leadership

“Out of the contenders for the position of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ajayi Boroffice is the best. His persona exemplifies the capacity, maturity and temperament needed to lead the senate in the capacity of Deputy Senate President. He is a patriotic Nigerian with fecund legislative experience. He is a loyal party man.

“Since Senator Boroffice is the only contender for Deputy Senate President from the SouthWest, we appeal to Senators-elect from Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun and Lagos States to mobilize bloc votes and supports for him.

“We also appeal to all senators-elect across all geo-political zones, irrespective of political affiliations, to support Senator Ajayi Boroffice because he is a detribalised Nigerian with the leadership qualities required for the office of Deputy Senate President.”, the statement read.

Vanguard