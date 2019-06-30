APC suspends member-elect, over violation of party constitution

…Osifo disobeyed party’s directives

Edo State House of Assembly member-elect, Washington Osa Osifo, has been suspended by executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

In the suspension notice dated June 21, 2019 and signed by 35 party executives and leaders of the APC in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, the party said that Barr. Osifo was suspended over actions that “clearly violated Article 21 (a), (iii) and (iv) of the Constitution of All Progressives Congress, 2014 as amended.”

Article 21 of the APC Constitution provides for the powers to discipline party members. The section says that “The Power shall be exercised on behalf of the Party by the respective Executive Committee of the Party at all levels.”

Specifically, Article 21 (a) prescribes that “Offences against the Party shall include the following: i. A breach of any provision of this Constitution. ii. Anti-Party activities or any conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the party or bring the party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute. iii. Disobedience or negligence in carrying out lawful directives of the Party.”

The party said the suspension decision was taken “at an enlarged meeting of all executives of the ten (10) wards, local government and State Executive representatives, council chairman, vice chairman, councillors, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to the governor, commissioners and leaders.”

Uhunmwode APC explained that Barr. Washington Osifo, who was elected to represent the LGA in the Edo State House of Assembly, was advised at a June 8th, 2019 meeting, not to go against the provisions of the constitution of the APC.

“We the concerned executives of the party hereby referred to the meeting held on June 8th, 2019, advised Barr. Washington Osa Osifo not to go against the rules of our party constitution.

“We have looked into the activities of Barr. Washington Osa Osifo, which were a clear violation of Article 21(A), (III) and (IV) of the constitution of All Progressives Congress (APC) 2014 as amended, the Local Government and ward executives considered the chairman’s brief based on the committee’s report.

“Consequently, it was unanimously agreed that Barr. Washington Osa Osifo’s actions constituted a breach of the provisions of the APC constitution above referred, and therefore approved his suspension from the party,” Uhunmode APC said in the suspension notice.

The party declared that “Barr. Washington Osa Osifo, Honourable member-elect is by this general consent of Uhunmwode LGA party executives and others stated, suspended forthwith.”

It added: “All members of APC in Uhunmwode LGA and members of APC in Edo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria are hereby informed of this suspension after the expiration of the one week warning, which he failed to respond to as directed by the APC party leaders of Uhunmwode Local Government, hence the suspension.”

The suspension was signed by Engr. Justin A. Omoruyi, Uhunmwode LGA APC Chairman; Hon. Agbaman Napoleon, Council Chairman; Dr. David Osifo, Hon. Commissioner for Health; Rev. Johnbull Asemota, leader Umagba; Chief Richard Omoragbon, Vice Chairman; Barr. Ikponmwosa Ekhorutomen, Asst. Legal Adviser; Oziegbe Ighodaro, Asst. Publicity Secretary; Barr. Idahosa Emmanuel, Legal Adviser; Dr. Nosa Ekunwe; Pius Eguamwense and 25 other leaders and executives of the party.