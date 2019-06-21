APC rejects election of new Bauchi Speaker, accuses Clerk of misconduct

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Following the election of new Speaker by some members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, the opposition, All Progressives Congress, APC in the state has condemned and rejected the election that produced Abubakar Suleiman as Speaker of the House.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, the Secretary of the party, Bako Hussaini condemned election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, while accusing the Clerk of “unethical and unprofessional conduct.”

The statement further said that the party has written a petition against the Clerk of the House to the disciplinary committee of the Nigeria Bar Association over “his act of gross misconduct and scornful approach to Nigerian Constitution and laws of Bauchi state.”

“We have seen a new leaf in the history of legislative business in Nigeria where through the cover of the night, the so called Clerk of the assembly conducted a charade and packaged fraudulent session as early as 6am with only eleven out of 31 members in attendance.

“Our members elect being law abiding, expected that the Clerk who claimed to be a lawyer will ensure due process and fairness in handling the affairs of the House,” the statement reads.

Recall that yesterday, Abubakar Suleiman emerged Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly in a controversial election that had 11 out 31 members in attendance.