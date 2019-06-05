APC: Nabena seeks Buhari’s intervention in Oshiomhole/Oyegun faceoff

…Urges aggrieved members not to leave party

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, has sought the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the current face-off between the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as well as the party’s Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja, Nabena said, “the ongoing war of words between some top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly the current National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and immediate-past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is unnecessary, a distraction and is weakening the governing party”.

The Bayelsa-born APC Chieftain called on President Buhari as the party leader to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party.

In the aftermath of its string of electoral losses in some states and most recently, Zamfara state, party leaders had been trading blames, a development Nabena described as worrying.

Don’t leave APC

Nabena said, “The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 General Elections in some states which we previously controlled is indeed worrisome. However, we are still the governing party which produced the President; control majority states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

“Compared to the failed Peoples Democratic PDP, the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences. In fact, in a few months, we expect a huge influx from members of the rudderless PDP and other political parties into the APC.

“Elections have been won and lost. High-level meetings such as National Caucus and the National Executive Committee NEC are there to address party matters. I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate-past National Chairmen to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media for the sake of the party and focus on the important task of forming government at the state and federal levels to deliver on our Next Level mandate. We need a united house to ensure the growth and strength of our party.

“In the immediate, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari as the leader of our party to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party”, he counselled.

APC had on Tuesday told any of its aggrieved members who no longer feel comfortable remaining in the fold to leave and join the opposition PDP.