APC Govs seek meeting with Lawan, Gbajabiamila

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum PGF have have congratulated Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on their emergence as Senate President and House Speaker respectively.

In a letter addressed to the duo and signed by Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the governors said they were looking forward to meeting with the new National Assembly leaders with a view to forging a common front for the APC-led federal government.

The letter reads; “I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity. As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategize on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard”.

