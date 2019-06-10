APC Govs, NWC meet NASS caucus

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as well as the party’s National Working Committee NWC are currently meeting with the APC caucus of the incoming National Assembly.

The meeting which has several of the governors in attendance is to finalize arrangements regarding its zoning of principal offices in the national assembly and ensure that lawmakers elected on the party’s platform as directed.

Details later….