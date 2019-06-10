Breaking News
Translate

APC Govs, NWC meet NASS caucus

On 3:06 pmIn News, Politicsby Comments

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as well as the party’s National Working Committee NWC are currently meeting with the APC caucus of the incoming National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari breaks Ramadan fast with the APC National Leader Asiwaju, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the residency Presidential Villa Friday Night in Abuja

The meeting which has several of the governors in attendance is to finalize arrangements regarding its zoning of principal offices in the national assembly and ensure that lawmakers elected on the party’s platform  as directed.

APC DEPUTY CHAIRMAN SLAMS OSHIOMHOLE’S NWC: You can’t intimidate me, only NEC can try me(Opens in a new browser tab)

 

Details later….


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.