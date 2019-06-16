Kogi people’ve lost confidence in Gov Bello – Ajibulu, APC chieftain

….berates Kogi indirect primaries

By Olayinka Ajayi

Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress ,APC, in Kogi State, Tunde Ajibulu has said that the people of Kogi state have lost confidence in Governor Yahaya Bello. The APC chieftain also described yesterday’s adoption of indirect primaries by the State Executive Committee ,SEC, as a sham.

Ajibulu, in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, chided ‎the decision reached by the SEC, saying it is a move allegedly sponsored by governor Yahaya Bello to win at all cost.

According to him, “Kogi people have lost confidence in the governor. So, the state level lacks the power to specify what mode of primaries would be employed in August as it is only a faction of the party that is loyal to the governor that decided that.

“They are the amateurs-led executives and majority of the stakeholders do not agree with there decision as the legitimacy of each faction is being challenged in a court of law.

“So, it is a sham and now we start to understand parts of governor Yahaya Bello’s statement that he will win at any cost,‎” Ajibulu maintained.