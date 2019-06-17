Apapa gridlock: Truck drivers flout presidential order as chaos persists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

BARELY 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the order for the evacuation of trucks and restoration of order in Apapa ports and its environs by two weeks, truck operators have continued to park indiscriminately, thereby, compounding traffic situation in the area.

Following the failure of the Presidential Task Team to tackle the protracted gridlock within the earlier two weeks ultimatum, the Presidency, at the weekend, renewed the directive for another two weeks.

Vanguard findings revealed that as at yesterday, motorists and residents continued to grapple with the terrible gridlock caused majorly by indiscriminate parking by truck drivers.

Although the Ijora-Apapa port axis appeared to have witnessed improved sanity, operators of some of the trucks and articulated vehicles have now diverted to Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, thereby increasing the influx of vehicles in the axis.

Also read:

Some of the worst hit areas include Second Rainbow to Fatgbems Gas Station, Mile-2 to Otto Wharf, Berger-Yard, down to Trinity onward Coconut.

Traffic along most of the areas was on the standstill, an indication that the situation might degenerate during the week.

Along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, truck drivers practically took over the entire five-lanes leaving only just a lane for other road users.

Some Lagos Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officials, who spoke to Vanguard admitted being overwhelmed by the influx of the trucks but said they were trying to divert their movement from Mile-2 Bridge to Orile Truck terminal.

Vanguard also gathered that a contractor, engaged by the Presidential Task team had, weekend, began repair works on the bad portions of the road at Trinity area, inbound Mile-2 along Oshodi Expressway.