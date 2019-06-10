Apapa gridlock: Presidential task team renders account, says holistic approach way out of problems

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal task team on the restoration of law and order as well as clean-up of Apapa environs ended it’s two weeks operation last week Friday, having achieved some level of sanity, through, truckers are still holding sway on the road. Vice-Chairman of the team, comrade Kayode Opeifa, briefing media men shortly after returning from a media tour of the Apapa ports access roads and environs to have on the spot assessment of the situation to mark the end of two weeks exercise, along with heads of other agencies and stakeholders, expressed satisfaction with the operation, even as he called on stakeholders and the public for their support and cooperation in order to engender sustainable sanity, and free flow of traffic in the axis.

Recall that, following persistent traffic gridlock around Apapa axis, particularly, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, President Muhammadu Buhari issued a 72 hour ultimatum for removal of all trucks and trailers off the roads and two weeks for restoration of law and order around Apapa Ports and environs.

Opeifa, who expressed satisfaction over the performance of the team in the last two weeks, called on stakeholders and the public for their support and cooperation in order to engender sustainable sanity, and free flow of traffic in the axis.

He enumerated terms of reference of the task team to include: Restoration of law and order to Apapa Ports and environs, decongestion of all impediments in the axis, elimination of extortionist tendencies among security operatives and port operators, ensure removal of trucks from bridges and road and creation of access roads for other motorists, introduction of electronic call up system for truckers, building of more capacity to serve as loading bays for Apapa Port and Tin-Can Port, among others.

He said the team was able to achieve about 100 per cent of terms of reference which included short, medium and long term solutions.

According to him, “We have been able to eliminate the issue of extortion levelled against the military taskforce earlier set up for management of traffic in the axis. You can take a check round and ask the truckers and port operators they will tell you things have changed for the good. The achievement was however, due to support and cooperation of all stakeholders of which I can’t practically mention because they are numerous.

“Therefore, am using this opportunity to appeal to stakeholders and members of the public to sustain and even improve on the present sanity, orderliness, and free flow of traffic in Apapa and environs in the interest of Lagosians, general public and Nigeria as a whole.”

Opeifa, however, acknowledged the fact that there were still some challenges facing traffic situation along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, which he attributed to poor condition of access road as well as some unscrupulous group of individuals, he described as “Saboteurs” who were hitherto benefitting from traffic gridlock in the area.

At the media parley Opeifa stated: “From Ijora- Olopa to Apapa Ports we were able to get 100 per cent compliance of what we were expected to deliver. In terms of extortion removal, truck removal from the bridge, deployment of effective traffic management plan, giving an effective and efficient transport management direction, deploying appropriate call up system. It is predicated upon the availability and full operation of Lilypond from terminal. Lily pond truck terminal is available, courtesy of NPA which is now call-up centre. However, we have not been able to operate 24 hours from Lilypond for now because they are still fixing the flood light security and as soon as that’s completed we will be able to operate 24 hours, this are just a matter of days.

“Now, from Lillypond, on top of Marine Bridge to lily pond, empty containers can make use of it. We have identified some truck parks around the port areas which we call approved truck parks where they can sleep with maximum capacity of 300 trucks. The charges range between N1,000 and N3,000 per day with all facilities of conveniences. This is better than the extortion that we had before now.

“We noticed, we still have trucks from Marine Bridge to ports, that’s a port access road. Ideal thing is not to allow any truck now but for the period we are now, we are pushing trucks faster so that Lillypond does not run out of capacity. If we do not push those trucks out it will get out of capacity and no other trucks will be able to enter, these are some of the effective traffic management direction. The trucks you see there are to keep left lane.

“Some of them are going to Apapa Port, while some are going to Tin-Can Port. Those going to Apapa Port will use Creek road access, which is under reconstruction. Creek road to Tin Can Port is also under construction. The Tin-can port will accommodate about 1,000 empty containers and they told us they cannot strain themselves beyond it. But beyond that, we also have other port terminals which are handling other goods like ABTL and Apapa port terminals which are use to service Folawiyo products. They bring in raw material to produce finished products and sell to Nigeria markets. That port is operating on its own and all going through the same port gate. It’s like a border post, you can’t create too many gates.

“We also have Green Deal, GDNL, servicing Dangote sugar, flour, salt and other; they are not having issues of trucks on the road because they have their trucks in Ogere and move enmasse to their own terminal.

“The trucks we are still seeing on the roads are the empty containers return trucks. And one of our terms of references is to work with NPA to develop an arrangement on return of empty containers handling policy. The major reason why truckers stay on the road is that, a freight forwarder gave them business to the freight operators who in turn put it on their trucks through the drivers and the drivers moving fast to beat demurrage and the people collecting demurrage are the shipping companies. The Shippers Council, Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, and office of the Vice President are working on that to make sure that the demurrage is reduced so that it will no longer put operators under any pressure.

“So, it’s a holistic approach. Federal Ministry of Works is working on the bad portion of the road to make it motorable. And Lagos State Government has graciously, released the full potential of LASTMA men through executive order by the governor who himself had visited the area. Also with the release of Lagos State Neighbourhood safety Corps, LSNSC, we have been able to clear illegal occupiers under the Marine Bridge for restoration of sanity. All these are captured under the ease of doing business by all stakeholders, including, realtors, hoteliers, residents, motorists and others to be able to run their businesses and make good returns on their investments.

“We once had wharf rats, they used to create problems at the ports, and Nigerian government has solved that, how come we will not solve the menace of truckers. We will solve it in a way that every stakeholder and Nigerians will be happy at the end of the day.