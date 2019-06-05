Apapa gridlock: Gradual relief as task force enforces Buhari’s order

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—THERE was partial sanity on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway yesterday as the Presidential task force in collaboration with Lagos State Government commenced removal of all trucks and trailers on the road.

Vanguard had reported the non enforcement of the Presidential directive along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, was responsible for the untold hardship motorists and residents experienced as a result of gridlock caused by truck drivers.

Meanwhile, it was observed that the taskforce was able to keep a lane from the service lane, out of the five-lane road on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

The usual gridlock from Ijesha to Berger Yard disappeared as truck drivers kept a lane free for other motorists.

Also, men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, and Mobile policemen and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, were seen controlling traffic and preventing the truck drivers from parking indiscriminately on the road.

However, trucks were still seen on the main expressway from Rainbow inward Tin-can Ports.

Reacting to the development, Vice chairman of the Presidential taskforce, Kayode Opeifa said the feat to free the road was possible due to the gradual enforcement along the axis.

Opeifa said: “We were able to stop influx of trucks from entering Otto Wharf by diverting them to various parks provided for them. We did not allow them to park on the road again. The ones you see are those we are still flushing.

“It is a continuous process, by the time we are done; I can assure you there will be no truck left on the road. Though, it’s a complex situation.

“Therefore, I’m appealing to residents and motorists to be a little bit patient with us as we are committed to ensuring total sanity in Apapa and environs.”