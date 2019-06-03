Anxiety in N-Delta over Buhari’s refusal to sign Maritime varsity bill

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

WARRI—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the 2018 Establishment Law of Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta State, already passed by the National Assembly, has triggered fresh tension among agitating groups and stakeholders of Niger Delta.

Vanguard learned that there was flurry of meetings, weekend, by different militant groups, activists, elders and leaders of the region with many expressing anger over the president’s action.

Self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezon-ebi, aka Obama, leader of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, a coalition of militants groups supportive of President Buhari, confirmed in a phone chat with Vanguard that there was disquiet in the creeks over the matter.

Calling on Buhari to revisit the decision, he said: “RNDA notes that the refusal of Mr President to sign the bill establishing Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko is already causing tension in the region and if not properly managed by the Presidency, can cause violence in the region.

“At this juncture, RNDA calls on the leadership of the South- South Traditional Rulers Forum under the leadership of HRM King Edmund Daukoru and the Amayanabo of Twon Brass, HRM King Diete Spiff as well as the leadership of HOSTCOM, Oil and Gas Producing Communities of Nigeria to seek urgent meeting with President Buhari to address the matter.

“We also urge other leaders and stakeholders of Niger Delta, including National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole; Captain Hosa Okunbor and Chief Francis Inegbiniki to prevail on Buhari to give the decision a second thought to resolve any ambiguity contained in the bill and sign it into law.”

RNDA enjoined agitators in the region to remain calm, saying, “His (President) refusal would not lead to the closure of the university as some citadels of learning operated for years before they were legalised through the signing of the enabling bills into law.”