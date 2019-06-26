Anti-Kyari protesters, sponsored from the Villa, APC groups allege

..finger ‘Coordinator of Govt Affairs’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Indications of a serious power-play within the nation’s seat of power, Aso Villa came to the fore Wednesday in Abuja following a massive protest in support of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and two others by a coalition of support groups within the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Wednesday’s event which was a continuation of pro-Kyari protests that began on Tuesday was meant to counter the position of a group of protesters on Monday which asked President Muhammadu Buhari to extricate himself from the undue influences of his nephew, Mamman Daura, businessman Ismaila Funtua and Mr Kyari, accusing them of dictating policies that are anti-APC and pro-opposition.

The pro-Kyari protesters who came in their hundreds, asked the president to ignore some people they described as ‘blackmailers’ who are being sponsored from within the administration.

Enemy within

Although, the protesters fell short of unveiling the identity of the reported sponsor of the anti-Kyari protests, the support groups who walked from the Unity Fountain to the main entrance of the Presidential Villa laid the blame at the steps of Nigeria’s “Coordinator of Government Affairs”.

In the protest letter submitted to the Villa and read to journalists, the convener of the rally, Dr. Paul Dowells Essen, said “the sabotage within the corridors of power is becoming more alarming with the recent sponsored campaign against Mr. President under the guise of Mamman Daura, Ismaila Funtua and Abba Kyari”.

While calling on the president to ignore those who earlier protested against the trio, the group said if Buhari “is not on the driver’s seat, we would not have enjoyed the N-power, the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Market money”.

“Sir, your Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari is doing well. He is discharging his duty diligently, of course, those who want his office are not ghosts, they are neither PDP members, they are of the APC.

“While it is the right of every individual to aspire, it should be done with every sense of respect for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Mr. President Sir, you are on the driver’s seat, not on the passenger’s seat as speculated by few members of our Party acting the script of a man who claims to be your supporter, your coordinator, and even the Coordinator of Government Affairs. This shows that, the enemies are within, you must be careful of such persons around you, Sir”, they charged.

President Buhari had relieved most of his appointees especially Cabinet Ministers of their duties on May 28, leaving only presidential aides including Mr Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Among the current appointees still working in the administration, only Mr Mustapha has the duty of coordinating government affairs or bureaucracy. Usually regarded as “The Presidency”, the Office of the Government of the Federation OSGF is the clearing house of all government policies, ensuring the smooth operation and functioning of government in a daily basis.

Some of his duties as shown on the website of the Office of the SGF include; Coordinating policy design and formulation by Ministries, Departments and Agencies for approval by Government; Serving as Secretary to the Council of State, the Federal Executive Council and other Constitutional Councils, which are chaired by the President; Coordinating the activities of Ministries and Government Agencies on the implementation of Government decisions, policies and programme and Coordinating the appointments to Headship of Statutory Bodies, Commissions and Agencies by the President among other state duties on behalf of the president.

The group listed other achievements of the administration, saying its intention is to defend and sustain democracy.

“We are members of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC. We are Pro-democracy, we are Pro-Buhari, we believe in your leadership qualities and strength of Governance as you continue to sail the affairs of this entity called Nigeria.

“As a people, we agreed to stand and defend democracy, which we did for sixteen years before clinching to power. The sacrifice of every individual is commendable, before, during and after the elections. Some are towards sustainable development, political or economical, the overall interest is Nigeria.

“Sir, we observed that, the two persons mentioned in a protest against you, Mamman Daura and Ismaila Funtua are not government appointees. They are patriotic Nigerians and must not be related with the Governance of the Country as Mr. President is fully in charge of the Government.

“The infrastructural architecture of Nigeria is reviving with massive road construction across the country, the anchor borrowers programme which has not only increased local production of rice, but has ended the importation of expired rice into the country. Your government is rapidly eradicating poverty, empowering women etc.

“Your Excellency Sir, because you are in charge of your Government, we have defeated Boko Haram and have suppressed other insurrection. The implementation of the Niger Delta Amnesty Program, engaging kidnapping and banditry in a fierce battle and we are winning the war; the arrest of Evans in Lagos, and multitude of kidnappers along Kaduna road and Zamfara State to mention but few.

“Your Excellency Sir, our democracy must be sustained, somebody is trying to paint your image in a bad light after achieving so much in the last four years. We cannot fold our arms and allow few individuals ruin the Country by blackmailing Mr. President in a view to box him to the corner.

Fraudulent Electricity Billing

“Sir, we truly have improved electricity but highly expensive. The Distribution Companies especially Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC is a fraud. At Wuye District for example, three bed room flat, residential is billed N86,000 per month with two adults and a baby. If you must achieve in the area of power, Government must take over Distribution Companies from the hands of individuals whose interest is to exploit Nigerians.

“While you enjoy our support, we appeal to Mr. President to concentrate his energy in developing Nigeria instead of listening to those who intend to blackmail him”, they submitted.