Anti-corruption: Make public your assets, PDP tells Buhari, Osinbajo, others

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to publicly declare their assets as prove to Nigerians and the world that they are not corrupt and to demonstrate leadership by example.

This is even as the party charged Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to also make public their assets in other to convince Nigerians that they are indeed advocates of the anti-corruption crusade.

A statement by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, condemned the position of the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, which has all the while, insisted that it could not release details of assets of the President and other top government officials without their consent.

The party therefore also called on all high- ranking political office holders to waive the caveat placed on the Code of Conduct Bureau and make their asset known to Nigerians.

The statement noted that if former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen could be made to face prosecution for not declaring in full his asset, other top goverment officials should also submit themselves for public scrutiny through public declaration of what they own as asset.

The party however queried the alleged tardiness of President Buhari in subsequently directing CCB to release details of his assets in 2015 and now, 2019 for proper scrutiny to convince Nigerians that he is not corrupt and therefore capable of fighting corruption.

The statement read: “We are of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila should declare openly their assets to allow Nigerians to further see how much wealth they have acquired since joining government.

“We believe laying claim to sainthood is easy as President Buhari and others have been doing all along, but Nigerians deserve to see beyond whatever goverment forces down their throats. By making public declaration of their assets, Nigerians will be able to see better and judge accordingly.”

The party further warned that should the President and others fail to make public declaration of their assets, further aspersions would be cast on the anti graft efforts of the present administration.

The statement also stressed that rather than build on several innovations to end graft introduced by PDP administrations, “President Buhari appears directionless and uncoordinated to stop corruption in the country.”