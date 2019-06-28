Anglican Church cries to Buhari, judiciary, INEC: Save Nigeria from collapse, self-destruction

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to save Nigeria from collapse and self-destruction.

The Church urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the ever-increasing insecurity and tension caused by herdsmen and their leaders, to avoid the chaotic state of emergency in the country.

Speaking through the Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, the Church of Nigeria, said: “The challenges facing Nigeria today, to say the least, are enormous.

“And regrettably, soon after the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of 2019 presidential election by INEC, the President reciprocated the gesture by telling Nigerians “to expect tougher times ahead, instead of giving them hope of a better future.”

While the Church asked President Buhari to “call the Fulani herdsmen to order, especially now that their comments and body language depicts that of a people operating above the law and backed by powers,” it alleged that their menace increased since after the President was re-elected for the second tenure.

It warned that the President must act fast to avert a crisis in the country because the atmosphere is charged with complaints from Igbo, Yoruba, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo and other non-northern ethnic groups, who are also complaining about the activities of herdsmen and their leaders.

The Church also called on INEC to maturely and amicably resolve, for the general interest of the nation, the aspect of the general election that is generating some controversies, having conducted relatively peaceful polls.

It called on the judiciary, particularly “the election tribunal judges to be in firm control of their courts and not to allow anyone to bring their courts into any sort of disrepute, and as the bastion of the Nigerian democracy, should not fail the people but shun corruption at all levels.”