Analysis: Still on Flying Eagles shambolic showing at the U-20 World Cup

Godwin Odiko

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles crashed out of the ongoing Fifa U-20 World Cup taking place in Poland – after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Senegal in the round-of-16 on Monday night.

A lot has been deduced from the Flying Eagles embarrassing showing at the tourney – with many fans claiming this is the worst set of U-20 players to represent Nigeria at the World Cup.

So, what really went wrong? What are the lessons to be taken away?

Poor tactical structure cost Paul Aigbogun’s men

Aside discovering talents for the future, one of the major purposes for age grade tournaments is to develop young talents. It’s one thing to discover a talented player or talented group of players; it is another thing to nurture the talents discovered.

In the just-concluded football season, many were wowed by the incredible footballing ability Ajax displayed in the Champions League. In fact, they were the most entertaining side in the tournament. But one captivating thing about that Ajax side isn’t in just the way they played or the fact it was a team with an average age of 24, the leadership quality exhibited by 19-year-old Matthjis de Ligt also attracted rave reviews.

The Ajax academy graduate didn’t develop into one of the most sought after footballer in one night; he was a product of quality coaching.

Of course, the talent was spotted in him at age 14, but it took a great deal of coaching by his academy coaches to mold him into the player he is today.

The quality of coaching in the development of young players can never be overemphasised.

The Flying Eagles players looked a side bereft of quality coaching in their outing in Poland.

They conquered Qatar effortlessly in the first round of matches in the group stage, but the gaffer’s coaching know-how was always going to be put to the test against sterner and tougher oppositions.

In the game against the USA, Coach Paul Aigbogun side looked like a team that doesn’t know the basic rudiments of playing football: from regular misplacement of passes to poor organization on the pitch, the Flying Eagles were an eyesore on the day. And at the end of the game, they were only lucky to concede just two.

Questions were already asked of Aigbogun’s coaching prowess after the Flying Eagles embarrassed at the Afcon U-20 tournament – finishing in fourth place, but those criticisms reached a new height after Nigeria played against Ukraine and recently – Senegal, in the Fifa U-20 tournament.

Despite the fact Qatar failed to pick up a single point in Group D, they looked a better side (tactical-wise) than the Flying Eagles of Nigeria. Heading back home from the tournament, it is the Qatari boys that will look to have gained some sort of development from their experience with the coaches they worked with and not the Flying Eagles.

After the game against Ukraine, I spoke with a youth development coach that nurtured Flying Eagles forward Success Makanjuola in a local academy in Lagos, and he bemoaned the lack of proper tactical structure as the reason Nigeria fail at U-20 level, despite having a glamorous record at the U-17 tourneys.

According to Coach Isaac Okeke of Diamond Star Soccer Academy in Lagos, in the U-20 tournaments, you require top-level tactical nous to excel as a team. He also cited that the usage of over-age players with little or no tactical knowledge for age grade tournaments will only take you as far as the U-17 tournament, but at the U-20s, you will meet teams with young players that are advanced in their tactical developments at club level: thereby frustrating African teams that mostly show up for these age grade tournaments with over-age players.

Lack of proper structure for youth football

Matthijs de Ligt and other top young talents making wave abroad are doing so thanks to the proper structure available in their respective countries.

In most clubs Europe and in other developed countries outside Europe, there are stages in which young players must pass through before breaking into the first team. But in most African countries, proper structures for youth football development is in a dilapidated state if not non-existent.

In Nigeria, football clubs lack proper youth structures like the U-11s, U-13s, U-15s, and U-17s up to the reserve team which is mostly made up of U-23 players.

Recently, La Liga partnered with the LMC to develop Nigeria’s youth football starting with the U-15 grade, but it remains to be seen if Nigeria age grade sides have keyed into this development as the heavy reliance on players who are widely regarded as over-age continues.

Of course, the handlers of this age grade sides can come out to refute claims of using over-age players, but until there is a proper structure in our youth football, especially at club level, questions will definitely be asked of the age of a player who features regularly for a Nigerian football club (that lacks proper youth set-up) and also features for the national youth teams.

Until Africa and Nigeria begin to get things right with youth football development and begin to replicate the standard model for age grade football in their leagues, the future of Africa and Nigeria football will continually remain gloomy.

