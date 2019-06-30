Amuneke rallies Taifa Stars for Algeria clash

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke is prompting his wards for a good performance in their final group C game against Algeria on Monday.

Tanzania have suffered two defeats to Senegal 2-0 and Kenya 3-2. A win against Algeria could offer hope for round of 16 as best finishers.

“After losing our first two games, it will not be easy against Algeria when we see their strength, they have the highest morale,” Amuneke said in a pre-match press conference.

“We have to find ways to motivate ourselves to play this game but it’s not easy.”

Amuneke also showered his praise on Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi.

“I think Belmadi is doing a good job. In modern football, it’s not important to play good football but to win. They won against Kenya and Senegal.”