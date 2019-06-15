American actress, Regina Hall to host 2019 BET Awards

BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B and NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), today announced actress and comedian Regina Hall as the 2019 “BET Awards” host.

Nominated in this year’s “Best Actress” category, Regina takes the stage to host for the first time, joining the ranks of A-list entertainers who’ve hosted in years past, including Jamie Foxx, Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, Chris Rock and Mo’Nique.

This year’s broadcast celebrates 19 years of creating unforgettable moments, showcasing the present and future of black entertainment while honoring the unsung heroes and icons of the past. The “BET Awards” continues to reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the black experience, highlighting culture and serving as a driving force for social change.

The 2019 “BET Awards” will be premiering live across the continent on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on Monday 24 June at 19:00 WAT.

Regina Hall is one of entertainment’s top leading actresses and a renowned comedian. She is best known for her leading roles in “Girls Trip” and the internationally recognized “Scary Movie” film series. Hall recently broke records when she was named the first African-American woman to win “Best Actress” by the New York Film Critics Circle for her role in “Support the Girls.”