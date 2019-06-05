Alleged fraud: AfDB imposes 3yrs ban on Nigerian construction company

By Babajide Komolafe

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has imposed a 36 months (3 years) ban on Qualitrends Global Solutions Nigeria Limited, a Nigerian construction company.

The bank disclosed this in a statement saying an investigation conducted by the bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the construction company allegedly engaged in numerous misdeeds in bidding for a construction contract.

The office is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in bank’s financed operations.

The AfDB further disclosed that the contract in this regard was under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase One in Nigeria (ATASP-1).

The bank said: “While participating in a tender for the conduct of construction of social infrastructure in Niger state, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting such construction contracts and submitted false bid security.

“The debarment, therefore, renders the company ineligible to participate in bank-financed projects during the debarment period.

“The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank.

“Others are the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

“ATASP-1 is financed under the African Development Fund, an entity of the AfDB’s Group.”