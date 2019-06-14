Alleged assault : Court remands man pending medical report on victim

Abuja – A Kubwa Grade I Area Court on Friday ordered that a man, Al-amin Suleiman, accused of beating up a woman, be remanded in prison, pending medical report on the victim.



The police charged Suleiman with assault, inciting disturbance and criminal force to deter public servant while performing his lawful duty.

The judge, Ibrahim Balarabe, reserved his ruling following an objection raised by the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa on the defendant’s bail application.

Balarage adjourned his ruling until June 17, for the prosecution to inform the court on the condition of Miss Tayo Omotosho.

Earlier, Okpa told the court that the defendant acted in a violent manner and assaulted Omotosho, causing her grievous wounds.

Okpa said that Insp.Mohammed Shehu, attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who was on patrol, approached the defendant to effect his arrest but he attacked him and tore his police uniform.

He further said the defendant prevented Shehu from performing his lawful duty.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 265, 113 and 267 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty, told the court that he did not fight.

The defence counsel, Lilian Ibrahim who prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms, said the defendant is still presumed innocent until proven otherwise. (NAN).