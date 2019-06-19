Alleged 578m fraud: I’ve no case to answer, Ex-IGP Ehindero tells court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, has asked an Abuja High Court sitting at Apo to dismiss the 10-count corruption charge the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, preferred against him over the allegation that he misused about N578 million that was donated to the Police by the Bayelsa State Government for the purchase of arms.

Ehindero, who is answering to an amended 10-count charge, secured leave of the court to file a no-case-submission with respect to the allegation against him.

He is contending that the anti-graft agency failed to establish a prima-facie criminal case that would warrant the court to compel him to defend the charge.

ICPC had on May 8, closed its case against the former IGP who is facing trial alongside a former Police commissioner, Mr. John Obaniyi, after it called a total of three witnesses that testified before the court.

Though trial Justice Sylvanus Orji earlier gave the defendants 14 days to file the no-case-submission, however, at the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, Ehindero, through his team of lawyers led by Dr. Alex Iziyon, SAN, persuaded the court to extend the time.

Following a no objection stance from the prosecution, Justice Orji granted the request and adjourned the case till September 16 for the adoption of written addresses on the no-case-submission.

ICPC had alleged that the defendants illegally diverted Police fund into private accounts where it accrued over N16million interest.

The defendants were said to have shared the interest between themselves and used the proceed for their personal benefits.

ICPC told the court that the former IGP and his alleged accomplice lied to its investigators when they claimed that the accrued interest which they diverted, was used for official purposes.

The prosecuting agency also told the court that the defendants perpetuated the alleged offences between May 2006 and November 2006.

Meanwhile, the duo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defendants were in the 10-count amended charge, alleged to have committed offences contrary to sections 26(1) and 22(5) of the ICPC Act, 2000.