All training and no competition, killing Nigerian athletes — Onome Ogbeni

Junior athlete, Onome Ogbeni has revealed her frustration and those of other Nigerian home-based athletes who have been starved of competitions.

The season is almost halfway done and the athletes are yet to test their prowess in any competition. Apart from the national junior trials, the Africa junior championships in Cote d’ Ivoire and the world relays in Yokohama, Japan, the athletes haven’t got any local competition like the Golden League to perform.

And according to Ogbeni, who is itching to break the Africa discus throw record, this is a killing development.

“Just like every other Nigerian athlete at home I’m tired. At the last festival, for instance, I did 43m and currently doing 48m, my target this year is 53m and how do I get it done when there is no competition? Assuming there is competition, I should be contesting for the Africa record.

“Because the more you compete the more your body opens up and you improve faster.

“ Some of us do train on our own, no coach of course. I train with Princes Kara and Austin Nwoye and things are tough. All we junior athletes need are competitions upon competitions.

“ And then of course training grants, providing accommodation during competition, paying of award even if it is not much. At least something should be given to the athletes after each competition just to encourage them.

“If this can happen, I tell you Nigerian athletes will perform good times and distances. Whosoever doesn’t perform well, will see reason to go back home to train harder to win the next competition because he or she knows what they will gain.”