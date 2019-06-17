Alexis Galleries showcase works of 11 contemporary artists

Osa Amadi

Les Contemporains (The Contemporaries), a group exhibition of paintings, sculptures and mixed media opened last Saturday,15 May 2019 at the prolific Alexis Galleries, Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, Lagos, and is expected to run till Friday, June 28, 2019.

Eleven artists whose works are being exhibited include Patrick Tagoe-Tuckson, Uchay Joel Chima, Olisa Nwadiogbu, Jimmy Uche Nwanne, Djakou Kassi Nathalie, Ato Arinze, Valentine Mbachu, Dominique Zinkpe, Andrews Tettey Arko, Samuel Tete-Katchan and Prince Obasi.

As what has become a tradition with Alexis, the Gallery will be donating part of the proceeds from this exhibition to Loving Gaze, an NGO with 25 years of experience in Nigeria, providing healthcare and educational services to the less-privileged, as well as empowering women through vocational training.

Introducing Loving Gaze to the media through Barbara Pepoli, (General Manager) the founder and Director of Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, said “As you know, this year we’ve partnered with a lot of NGOs. Every exhibition we had we partnered with an NGO. It’s our way of saying thank you, that we were well and alive…we will be donating part of the proceeds to them and they know what to do with it.”

Speaking about the 11 exhibiting artists, Patty also said “Putting some sanity in the art market, these people are going to be groomed properly. Most of them are already groomed, but that is to get them up to master levels. I am glad to be part of it. I think that this is a show that is going to rock the town.”

Loving Gaze employs a team of 200 people: health and social workers, teachers and administrative staff. It recognizes each person’s irreducible dignity and uniqueness beyond religion, gender or ethnic differences. They aim to offer a true friendship, which embraces professional support and care. “We want all our beneficiaries to feel that they are never alone, despite their health condition, their challenges, and difficulties. We work among the most fragile communities in Lagos and Taraba States: Primary Education made up of 4 primary schools with 1,100 students; and healthcare with 3 clinics and 2 nutrition centers. Their other areas of operation are food security, capacity building, women empowerment in the area of micro credit and vocational training.”

The exhibition is co-curated by Ato Arinze and Udemma Chukwuma. It is sponsored by Pepsi, Tiger, Mikano, Delta Airline, The Guardian Newspaper, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, La Cave, Cool FM, Wazobia TV, Art Café and The Homestores Limited.