Al-Azhar has produced several huffaz — Dr Habeeb

Dr Yekeen Abdullah Habeeb, proprietor, Al Azhar College, a former lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and University of Ilorin, says Al Azhar has produced several huffaz. In this interview, he advises parents to make their children to become leaders by choice through the school they attend.

Amir described the South-South/Eastern region Jalsa Tarbiyah as successful, what is your take, do you think there are areas that should have gotten better attention?

Alhamdullilah, we thank Allah that the Jalsa Tarbiya of the Eastern region has come to an end with great success, but there are still a lot we can do especially about Ahmadiyya members in the region. You know in this region, Ahmadiyya is not widspread like we have in other regions. People do not know us as much as we feel they should know us. It therefore means that we need to do a lot of work especially, bringing more social investment to this region. Part of our social investment must include changing the attitude of people. Materialism has preoccupied the mind of everybody, but through social orientation, we can let them understand that we don’t have to be too materialistic. Through that, we can let them appreciate God, Who is capable of doing everything we need for us against the belief that it is our smartness and wisdom that can bring us everything we want. If you make God first, then every other thing will be added to it. We also need to have more of our presence in the South-South and Eastern region. We have one of our hospitals in Owerri which has been closed down. It was one of our best hospitals in the past. There is no reason why we can’t re-open the hospital. Another hospital is in the offing in Auchi. In the recent time also, we have made ourselves known through Humanity First. At a point, we were to give support to Internally Displaced Persons, IDP in camps in Benin, but we were stopped by one Rev. Father in charge. But wherever we have the opportunity, we will always provide services through our Humanity First. It is beyound calling them to join the jamaat, it is about service to humanity.

Is there any plan for the Jalsa Tarbiya of the Northern region holding soon?

We are now dividing our Northern region activities into two. Before we used to have Jalsa Tarbiya plus the National Peace Symposium. I introduced the Peace Symposium four years ago, we are supposed to have the fifth now, but we have the directive from Lagos that we should separate them now. They also want us to hold the Jalsa Tarbiyah outside Abuja. We are likely to hold it in Kano but no date has been fixed. But the National Peace Symposium which is the fourth will be coming up Insha Allah on June 15, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Have you realised the goals for setting up Al Azhar Foundation?

When I established Al Azhar Foundation and subsequently, Al Azhar International College, my goals were two-fold meant to restore quality education. We discovered we did not have students who were ready to learn, and teachers who were ready to teach. Infrastructure was also not available and the end result was that people engaged in exam malpractice. Again, it was meant to check the trend of Muslims changing their religion whille several others who have not changed, remained nominal. Their excuse was that they went to Christian schools. You know immediately you get to their Christian fold, you are almost compelled to do what they are doing. Unfortunately, when you ask the Muslims why they take their children to Christian schools, they always say, ‘there is no standard Muslim School’. I then decided to bridge that gap by establishing a Muslim school with high standard and moral training. We are happy that to a large extent, that has been achieved. As far as academic standard is concerned, we are doing very well. In fact, today, Al Azhar International School is the only Cambridge-approved and associate school in Kogi State. Approved to run all Cambridge examinations.

We also have the Islamic Foundation for moral training. So, looking back, Alhamdulillah, I will say we have achieved our goals because a lot of Muslim parents continue to bring their children. Again, as far as academic standard is concerned, we are doing well. There was a time the Commissioner of Education visited the school unannounced. She went to the classrooms and inspected every area, questioned the students herself and later that day we saw the news on NTA Lokoja saying: “Only two private schools are in Kogi State”, rating Al Azhar International School higher. We did not invite her, she came on her own without notice. Many a time, officials from the ministry would come and they would tell other schools – this is the school you have to emulate.

What are your challenges?

The massive infrastructure we put on 25 hectares of land involved a lot of money. To put up this kind of infrastructure, you need money.

Again, government policies have become a bottleneck to achieving our goals. About two years back, the Kogi State Government asked me to pay about N27million in taxation, even threatened to close down the school. For PAYE alone, they demanded for N19 million. How did they arrive at that? They said the staff strength was 100 and they mentioned only two names and the remaining 98 names were unknown. They tabulated the unknown and put fictitious salaries to all of them and calculated the PAYE on all of them and it came to that amount. They go about imposing various taxes as many as 20 when you count them. That is a major challenge of private school operators in Kogi State. They said they want to emulate Lagos, Edo and others by imposing several taxes. As I am talking to you, many proprietors want to sell off their schools and many want to leave the state. Unfortunately, the numbers of students are reducing in these schools because civil servants are not paid and as a result, school fees are not paid, leading many schools to close down.

In Al Azhar, we run schools on Montessori. We have the primary and secondary schools as well as the Cambridge A levels. We also have Tahfiz ul Quran where several students have already memorised the Holy Quran. Originally, it was planned for Muslim students to memorise the Quran concurrently with their academics. We found out that students were not very serious with it, so, we set up a complete different department. We have some students who have completed the memorisation in less than two years. It is an individualised programme where you move at your own pace. We have so far produced more than 20 huffaz.

As a parent, I should determine which school is going to train my child in order that he becomes the leader of tomorrow. We are not just training; we groom them with discipline to become leaders, not by chance, but by choice. I agree some can become leaders by chance, that is what is common, but for us, we train them to become great by choice. This is what should guide the parents in looking for school for your child. We should be ready to pay for education where we are having the value.