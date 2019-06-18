Akwa Ibom advocates increased immunisation coverage, laments poor health indicators

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —Akwa Ibom State government has advocated increased immunisation coverage from stakeholders to check the spread of preventable childhood killer diseases in the state.

It also lamented the dismal health indicators in which the state is ranked high in many childhood and maternal diseases.

Director of Public Health Services, Dr. Godfrey Akro, spoke during a social mobilisation meeting in Uyo ahead of the forthcoming 2019 National Immunisation Plus Days, NIPDs, scheduled for July 13 to 16 this year.

Akro, who was represented by the state Immunisation Officer, Dr Ime Udo, however, applauded contributions of partners towards checking childhood killer diseases and maternal deaths in the state.

He appealed to communities, households, churches, mosques and institutions to be prepared to receive health personnel during the immunisation campaign.

In her remarks, Akwa Ibom State Health Educator, Margeret Etim, emphasized that with only one round of the exercise approved by the Federal Ministry of Health this year, it behoves on all and sundry to take advantage of the exercise to immunise their children.