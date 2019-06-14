Akure residents celebrate Democracy Day with Laffmattazz

By Ayo Onikoyi

This June, Maltina is all set to delight consumers and fans in Akure with a special edition of Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmattazz. The event which held on June 12 at the international events center, The Dome, Akure, is part of the 2019 lineup to celebrate six successful years of the show’s existence.

The June 12 show had a strong lineup of comedians and musicians including the show’s headliner, Gbenga Adeyinka, Helen Paul, Akpororo, Kenny Blaq, and MC Lively, Ruggedman, Eedris Abdul Kareem amongst others.

With support from Maltina, Laffmattaz has brought happiness to fans in Ibadan as the tour kicked off its first edition on Easter Monday. The event themed “Gbe Body E”, had the likes of Omobaba, Funny Bone, Arole and other top comedians. There were musical performances by Ruggedman, Small Doctor and living legend, 2Baba; and Instagram sensation, Lasisi Elenu was also on hand to thrill guests with his unique style of humour rich in rants about Nigeria.

With over 50,000 fans entertained in the last six years of putting the show together, Gbenga Adeyinka created another memorable experience for many people who attended to celebrate the Democracy Day holiday.