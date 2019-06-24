Akpeyi impresses Rohr against Burundi

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr was impressed by the performance of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi as Nigeria began their campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory against a hardworking Burundi team on Saturday.

It was an open secret before this evening’s match that Rohr had planned to name the oldest squad member in the starting line-up as he started the Super Eagles last three fixtures against Egypt, Zimbabwe and Senegal.

Despite making one or two gaffes during the game, Akpeyi had a decent game and the highlight of his performance was when he pulled off a brilliant save to deny Amissi Cedric from opening the scoring in the 14th minute.

‘’Good win, we did what we had to do, it wasn’t beautiful but the win is more important,’’ Rohr told reporters at the post-match press conference.

‘’We couldn’t make changes because a lot of our players were sick or injured. But we will improve in the next games.

‘’Akpeyi didn’t concede a goal and I have been impressed with what I’ve seen from him in the past few weeks.’’

Akpeyi was third choice in Rohr’s pecking order of goalkeepers at the 2018 World Cup and last started a competitive match for the Super Eagles against South Africa two years ago prior to today’s match vs Burundi.