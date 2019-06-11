Ajayi rues missing Egypt 2019

Rotherham United midfielder Semi Ajayi is disappointed to have missed out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Arsenal youngster and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho were the two players dropped from the provisional squad, as Coach Gernot Rohr confirmed the Super Eagles final 23-man squad on Sunday.

Despite participating in the preliminary training sessions in Asaba, Ajayi was not in action during Saturday’s goalless draw against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.



The Rotherham United player has accepted Rohr’s decision in good faith by pledging his support for the rest of the team as they aim for the Afcon title in Egypt.

“Wishing my brothers the best of luck at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations,” Ajayi wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been a privilege to have been part of this squad and as much as I’m gutted that I can’t make it I wish everyone linked with the Super Eagles the very best of luck this summer.

“I will be supporting the team until the end. Go and make Nigeria proud my brothers