AIT ‘agrees’ to withdraw suit against NBC

In the wake of the differences between the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and DAAR Communications Plc., owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM, the latter has agreed to withdraw their suit against the NBC.

AIT, RaypowerThe peace meeting was attended by Nduka Obaigbena, president of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Ismaila Funtua, former president of NPAN; Sam Amuka, publisher of Vanguard Newspaper; Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications; and Ishaq Modibbo -Kawu, director-general of the NBC.

Obaigbena said: “The NBC also raised concerns about the non-adherence of the DAAR Communications group (AIT/Ray Power) to the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, despite repeated interactions on same; the NBC then cited lack of editorial balance by DAAR Communications as well as the lingering issue of non-payment of national network license fees by DAAR Communications.

“DAAR Communications Plc. defended its position saying it gives its team freedom to make editorial commentary on issues of the day relying on Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution guaranteeing freedom of Expression, freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas without interference.

“DAAR stated it had made some payments on account to the NBC but acknowledged that there were some defaults in the payment plan they submitted to the NBC, and explained that the defaults were due to decisions jointly reached,” he said.

