Aisha Buhari wants to be addressed as ‘First Lady’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – – – WIFE of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has said that henceforth she should be addressed as ‘First Lady’.

Mrs Buhari in the past four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was addressed as ‘Wife of the President.’

But on Thursday night Dr. Aisha Buhari, announced her decision to be addressed as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at an event held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new designation was announced at the presentation of awards to immediate past governors’ wives and current governors’ wives of the 36 states of the Federation.

According to her, the new designation would take immediate effect in order to resolve the issue of the title of wives of governors.

She said “When my husband was newly elected, I personally chose to be called the Wife of the President.

“But, I realised that it causes confusion from the state as to whether the wives of state governors are to be addressed as the first ladies or wives of the governors.

“So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the First Lady. “