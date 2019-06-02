Air Force strikes terrorists’ den in northern Borno

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF, said yesterday that its latest strike against terrorists in Abaganaram area of northern Borno State “substantially degraded their hideout.”

The air raid, according to NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, was a continuation of its sustained air strikes against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP elements on the fringes of Lake Chad.

The strike, according to the statement,was carried out by its Air Task Force,ATF of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“The attack, which took place yesterday, 31 May 2019, was executed following the discovery of the active terrorists’ settlement by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform on a routine mission. “Accordingly, the ATF scrambled 2 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, scoring accurate hits on 3 target compounds, which resulted in the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters,” the statement said.

It added:” The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.”