Ahmadiyya urges Nigerians on religious tolerance

The National leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Group In Nigeria , Dr Mashuud has urged Nigerian to uphold the spirit of religious tolerance in all their engagements.

Dr Fashola gave the advice at the 4th International Peace Symposium held in Abuja for the Northern member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at.

He noted that “the need for promotion of religious tolerance and harmony is more critical especially because religious differences usually run parallel with ethnic and geo-political differences which inflame religious conflict and courses it to degenerate into ethnic and regional hostilities, not only in Nigeria but in the world generally. “

The Naib Amir Northern Region, Dr. Yakeen Habeeb in his welcome address, also harped on the need for all hands to be on deck to advance peaceful co-existence in Nigeria for national development.

“We must all uphold the religious rights and of course freedom of conscience for us to enjoy desired lasting national peace,” he said.

To underscore the importance of peaceful coexistence an honorary peace award was bestowed Pastor James Novel Wuye and Imam Muhammad Nurayan Ashafa of the inter faith meditation Center Kaduna, North Central Nigeria.

In its first edition, the Nigeria former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar GCFR was awarded while the Catholic Arch Bishop, Cardinal Onaiyekan and Barrister Yusuf Ali (SAN) were the awardees for the second and third editions respectively.

The theme of the event was ‘Religious Tolerance and National Peace: Our Collective Obligations’ the event had in presence traditional rulers, religious leaders and public officials.