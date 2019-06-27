AGSBO lists challenges of business in Nigeria

By Agbonkhese Oboh

THE four major factors affecting operations of Austrian, German and Swiss companies in Nigeria are corruption/compliance, infrastructure/security, access to FOREX and overall security, which also affect Nigeria’s ranking on the ease of doing business index.

These were the sentiments of stakeholders at the fourth edition of the Austrian-German-Swiss Business Outlook, AGSBO, 2019 in Lagos, Wednesday, after a survey by Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, AHK, in cooperation with the Austrian Embassy, Consulate-General of Switzerland in Lagos, Consulate-General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos, and Nigeria-German Business Association, NGBA.

While analysing the report, the Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, AHK, Dr. Marc Lucassen, said: “It is important that the current government provides policies that are geared towards improving these factors to increase foreign direct investment, FDI, and more foreign representation in Nigeria.

“However, most of the companies remain optimistic for improvements in the next 12 months. But they need skilled Nigerians as there is still a huge gap in finding the right skills in mechanical and electrical engineering, IT and communications and service technicians.

“Almost 50 percent of the companies are therefore, willing to pool their resources together in a joint dual vocational training, DVT, programme to bridge this gap.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yves Nicolet, Consul-General of Switzerland, Lagos, said there are signs of recovery for the Nigerian economy, as Swiss companies operating in Nigeria have increased significantly from 45 to 54 within a year.

According to him, “Nigeria remains a very important and potential place for business, as there appear to be a lot of interest for Swiss companies to enter the Nigerian market.”

For the Commercial Attaché, Austrian Embassy, Lagos, Mr. Hannes Schneier: “We continue to see potential for economic exchange between Austria and Nigeria, specifically as it relates to high quality, specialised machinery for the manufacturing industry, renewable energy solutions and environmental consulting, construction machinery and materials, supplies and general infrastructure improvement.”