Agrorite: Digital platform spurring agricultural prosperity

AGRORITE.COM, a premier digital agricultural commodity trading and logistics platform based in Lagos, says the technology was designed to connects small holder farmers to sell their farm produce to local and international buyers at a fair and competitive price.

The founder/CEO of Agrorite.com, Toyosi Ayodele said this in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos, stressing that the platform also partner with sponsors (Agroriters) to help small holder farmers get better access to market to zero hunger (SDG goal 2), fight food insecurity, grow the economy with a drive to spur agricultural prosperity.

‘’Agrorite is aligned with SDGs and takes the goal 2 which is Zero Hunger as it focal point. We don’t limit farmers access to us through crowd funding, rather we encourage as many farmers as possible but helping them with crop yield, financial inclusion, trading and logistics. We empower our farmers and ensure their independence on determination of pricing and invariably financial freedom. Our model cuts across our core values with respect for rights, freedom and humanity.’’ He said.

Toyosi noted that the company started with Poultry, saying that he felt there’s a need to create more innovative experience for farmers, ensured they get the best in terms of training, local integration and access to competitive market.

“Agrorite recently sold out on Poultry Farm Trade Investment from southwest, Oyo State. Now it is time for Maize Farm Trade Investment from Edo State.” He said.

Toyosi said that the Roker Fella Foundation found out that 40 percent of farm produce actually gets spoilt because of lack of access to market by farmers.

He further explained that producing crops or breeding animals is not always the biggest challenge for small holder farmers but selling of these products at competitive prices commensurable to their efforts and investments.

He added: “as a digital agriculture platform, Agrorite is working to solve the biggest challenge confronting farmers in Nigeria and indeed Africa; access to market. Formally launched on 1st May, 2019, the company started as a food distribution company called The Likers 2 years ago. Agrorite was created in a bid to further expand its reach by introducing technology in fighting food insecurity.

“We have good relationship with the farmers and off-takers and the process is very transparent. Farmers on our platform know the amount off-takers are buying the farm produce and they get regular data from their dashboard on prices around the world. We are also working on having blockchain on our platform to foster transparency and boost the integrity we’ve built over time.

“In order to ensure that farmers meet the required quality and nutritional standard, we have a resident Cordinator with them that engage them regularly and give us feedback. It has been a good and rewarding journey so far.

“Agrorite has also been recognised by Startup Instanbul, Turkey as the first 100 innovative startup and was invited to instanbul to pitch on strategies in attaining a sustainable business model.”