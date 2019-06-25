Agenda for 9th National Assembly

Since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, each assembly of the legislative arm of government leaves with a signature identity by the time the curtains fall on it. During the administration between 1999 and 2007, what stood out in the lives of the 4th and 5th Assemblies was their instability.

First, it was Evan Enwerem, then Chuba Okadigbo, followed by Ayim Pius Ayim and Adolphus Wabara. There was enough time for one more, as Ken Nnamani also chaired the National Assembly for roughly two years. By the time that administration expired on May 29, 2007, it had used five Senate Presidents and three Speakers of the House of Representatives. That’s five out of the 13 people ever referred to as Senate President in Nigeria before the 9th Assembly, including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

However, if instability defined the National Assembly then, the just-completed 8th Assembly was characterised by loggerheads with the Executive.

It all started when the leadership of the 8th NASS, led by Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, came in through the back door upon inauguration in 2015. Saraki has since departed the Senate through the front door.

The majority of Nigerians thought the huge task ahead of the legislative arm, apart from making meaningful laws, was to tackle corruption.

The shocking revelation of budget padding that followed the removal of Abdulmumin Jubrin from the chairmanship of the House Committee on Appropriations blew the lid on how corruption had been entrenched in the legislature.

The 8th Assembly was by far the most controversial. Nigerians were served an unhealthy dose of infighting, name-calling, power struggle, arrest dramas, staged rescues and victimisation and other side attractions than the business of making good laws.

In summary, the 8th NASS was perhaps the most controversial and troubled legislative arm of government in the history of Nigeria. Yes, there has to be checks and balances and the principle of separation of powers is one of the pillars of our presidential system.

However, the proxy war waged against the Executive by the 8th Assembly couldn’t have qualified as upholding neither checks and balances nor separation of powers.

It is therefore important for the 9th Assembly to avoid the pitfalls of the 8th NASS. While the Ahmed Lawan-led 9th NASS should avoid being a mere rubber stamp or a stooge to the Executive, the era of using bills crucial to national development as bargaining chips or tools for revenge should be over.

NASS also has to rid itself of both retail and wholesale corruption. Budget padding, kickbacks, constituency projects allocation mismanagement, employment racketeering and other such practices synonymous with the legislature should be tackled headlong by the current leadership.

Both at plenary and committee levels, utmost priority should be accorded pieces of legislature directly connected to the cardinal goals and objectives of the present administration. President Muhammadu Buhari, in his Democracy Day speech, identified security, employment, fighting poverty, healthcare, education and infrastructure as areas his administration would focus its second term on.

The 9th NASS owes Nigerians a cordial and productive Executive-Legislature working relationship for Buhari’s promise to translate to deliverables and then tangible achievements for the development of Nigeria.

In the past, the legislature shirked some of its responsibilities to Nigerians as part of the government, evident in some lawmakers’ reference to the executive as federal government when in the real sense of it, they were part of the government. That should end. The 9th NASS should be ready to share the blames for any failure of governance, just as is expected for it to take some credit for whatever is achieved between now and 2023.

By Kayode Adebiyi

Kayode, a strategic communication expert, writes from Abuja