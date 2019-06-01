Again, Shi’ites, police clash in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), again clashed with the police as the Islamic sect embark on their annual Quds Day celebration.



According to eye witness account, members of the Shiites trooped out in large number around Kano road\ Ahmadu Bello Way for the procession when the police swooped on them, firing tear gas canisters to disperse them.

The incidence sparked panic among traders and other road users who hurriedly moved to avert being caught in the crossfire.

Three members of the Shiites were said to have been wounded by the police, and rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

But in a statement, the Spokesman of IMN, Ibrahim Musa claimed that members of the sect were attacked by the police.

“A large contingent of the police in battle gear had been threateningly patrolling the streets of Kaduna even before the commencement of the march.

“Hardly had the peaceful march started when the armed policemen opened fire without warning, with tear gas and live ammunition indiscriminately. This led to pandemonium on the busy streets of the central area.

“They were seen thereafter mounting road blocks and emergency checkpoints and diverting traffic away from the central area.

“This year’s Quds procession has been marked everywhere in the country peacefully except in Kaduna” he said.

Last week’s Monday also the IMN clashed with policemen as the police tried to disperse members of the Islamic sect who had blocked the popular Ahmadu Bello way in Kaduna to protest the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El Zakzaky.

At the end of the last week’s Monday’s melee which lasted a few hours, two policemen were injured while scores of members of the Shiite sect were also injured with some unconfirmed report claiming some may have died.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar, an assistant Superintendent of police claimed that members of the sect who were armed shot at the police.

He confirmed that the Twp policemen who sustained gun injuries were being treated at an undisclosed hospital.

According to the police spokesman, “the Shi’ites in their usual procession came with many women and children and blocked the major road in the state, denying other citizens their right to use the road.

“This time around, they came fully armed. Two of our men were critically injured and they are now receiving treatment at a hospital here in Kaduna. But I don’t know if there is any causality on their own part.

“As I speak with you, we have been able to disperse them and brought the situation under control. The Police will not condone any form of lawlessness in the state”, he warned

Clashes between members of the Shiite sect and the police have become almost a daily occurrence in Kaduna and Abuja in the last two months.

They have been protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife for almost two years.

The duo were attested and retained after members of the sect clashed with the Nigerian army in Zaria after tried to block the convoy of the chief of army staff from passing o the Nigerian Army Depot where he was to attend the passing out parade of army recruits in 2016.