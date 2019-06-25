Again, PDP accuses FG of plot to hurt Governor Ishaku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has for the umpteenth time fingered the Presidency for blame in the alleged recent invasion of the Abuja residence of Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku.

The party which a few days ago, issued a statement calling on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Abubakar to investigate the alleged invasion, yesterday, expressed dismay over the manner it claimed the police boss is handling the matter.

Addressing newsmen at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said Nigerians are becoming increasingly suspicious of the motive behind the incident.

He said: “Nigerians can recall that in the wake of the attack, on June 11, 2019, allegedly led by one Police DSP, Edwin Oruakpa, the PDP charged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately get to the root of the matter, expose the actual forces behind the invasion and their real intentions, as well as to bring all the culprits to book publicly.

“The PDP however states in clear terms that it is not satisfied with the manner with which the federal government is handling the issue. Already, the poor handling of the matter is now sparking off suspicions of a creepy ploy to suppress facts and divert public attention from the questions surrounding the unlawful assault.”

According to him, the invasion, “is a direct violation of the governor’s immunity under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), prompting many Nigerians to point to no other motive other than a deliberate and calculated attempt to intimidate and hurt the person of the governor of Taraba state, Arc. Ishaku.

“This is especially as the invading operatives had ferociously stormed the residence, threatened the occupants with AK 47 rifles, violently broke the entrance doors, manhandled the governor’s son and carted away valuables belonging to the governor and his son, after finding nothing incriminating in the residence.”

The party also noted that “the poor handling of the matter is already heightening apprehensions in the public space that the invasion was primarily designed to setup, frame, incriminate and smear the image and popularity of the governor of Taraba state; as part of the larger plot to harass, hassle, intimidate, persecute and distract PDP elected officers and bring them to public opprobrium.

“There are already fears that the invading operatives may have planted incriminating items or even compromised the security architecture of the residence to facilitate a sinister plot.”

Questioning the manner the alleged invasion has thus far been handled, the party said it was important to unravel “who ordered the unlawful invasion of the residence of a sitting state governor in violation of his constitutional immunity? Under what powers was the invasion ordered and what was the real motive?

“What is the response of the federal government and the police in guaranteeing the safety of Governor Darius Ishaku and his family members? Who is in custody of the valuables carted away from the residence by the invading operatives? Who takes responsibility for the damage caused to the residence of the governor?”

According to the party, “until these questions are answered, the PDP and the people of Taraba state will continue to hold the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the federal government responsible for the invasion or should any harm suddenly befalls Governor Darius Ishaku, members of his family, officials of his government or officials of our party in Taraba state.

“Nigerians across the board are all aware of the schemes by the APC to drag down Governor Darius Ishaku before and during the last governorship elections but for the overwhelming popularity he enjoys among his people due to his unprecedented achievements and developmental projects that touch directly on the wellbeing of the people of the state.

“For emphasis, the people of Taraba state have elected Governor Ishaku as their governor and they stand solidly behind him. The APC and its agents should therefore allow him to continue in his good works in the state.

“Moreover, instead of this fixation on Governor Ishaku, the federal authorities should direct its energies in finding solution to the security challenges and persistent bloodletting ravaging Taraba and other states of the federation.

“The APC administration should end its wild goose chase on PDP elected officials and focus its energy on confronting and routing the marauders, invaders, bandits and kidnappers who have been pillaging our citizens.

“Now that nothing incriminating have been found in Governor Ishaku’s residence, can the federal authorities also proceed to search the residents of APC leaders, who have been accused of stashing stolen money in their houses as well as secret bank accounts within and outside Nigeria?

“Can they also proceed to invite or search the residences of members of the cabal at the Presidency as well as former ministers in the Buhari- led administration, who as state governors have allegations of stealing public funds still hanging on their necks?”

It also invited Nigerians to note that “despite series of corruption allegations against the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, while serving as the Governor of Edo state; he has not been invited for questioning by the police, neither has his residence been searched by any security agency.

“Besides, the federal authorities has taken no steps to search any property belonging to an APC governor of one of the states of the North Central, who was accused of smuggling in and stockpiling military equipment ahead of the 2019 general elections.”