Again, Hon. Emeneka splashes cars and Scholarships to people

Going by Cicero’s statement that “Gratitude is not only the greatest of all virtues, but the parent of all others”, member representing Anambra East Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pharm. Obinna Chris Emeneka, Thursday commended his supporters and splashed various gifts to people.

Recall that Emeneka emerged victorious in the just concluded 2019 general elections. In view of this Ijele opined that being thankful and expressing it is one of the integral parts of good leadership.

However, yesterday evening, in Nando gratitude was well expressed as Hon Pharm. Obinna Chris Emeneka (Ijele) splashed gifts of cars, scholarships, and money to people.

In his emotional ‘Thank You Message’ to his constituents, he said; “thank you Anambra East for believing in me for the third time”. What more can a man who won all the 200 polling units in his constituency say than to be emotionally thankful?

Maya Angelou was right to have said that “when we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed” because yesterday in Nando, everyone was blessed!

The gifts were doled out in this manner:

Five cars to five supporters

Scholarship up to PhD level to First class students from Anambra East. Among them was the Unizik overall best graduating student 2019, Mrs Abisi Adaobi Rita

Scholarship to children drafted from all the wards in Anambra East ranging from Primary to secondary schools.

Monetary gifts to some supporters

See photos below: