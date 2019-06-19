African Games: Sand Eagles captain urges teammates to be focused

Lagos – Victor Tale, the Captain of Super Sand Eagles on Wednesday urged his teammates to focus on one game at a time at the African Games in Cape Verde.

Tale gave the advice in an interview in Lagos while encouraging his teammates who are currently participating at the first ever Games that began on June 14 to June 23.

Tale did not make the team due to his club engagement with the Kogi United FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

NAN also reports that only nine players were selected from 21 players that were invited to the Badagry camp.

“I believe so much in taking one game at a time and I know that by so doing, there will be focus and that will be of great advantage to the team.

“I know by God’s grace we will have a successful outing at the tournament, the players were camped, so I believe this will help them play more cohesively,’’ he said.

Tale, however, said that nine players was the least number the team had to travel with for the tournament.

“Normally the team travels with not less than 12 players, we were surprised when only nine players were selected but the coach’s hands are tied.

“I strongly believe that the selected nine players will deliver and earn us our first qualification to the Olympics,’’ he said. (NAN)