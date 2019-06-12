African firms should see future in Cloud Marketing, advanced Analytics, says Terragon

By Prince Osuagwu

Enterprise marketing solutions provider, Terragon has challenged African companies to leverage on Data Analytics revolutionising modern-day businesses to boost sales performance through data-driven insights.

CEO of Terragon Group, Elo Umeh said that “it is extremely important for companies to be data-centric, as the understanding and utilisation of consumer insights in business will help drive sales performance.”

He added that companies are also faced with the problem of collecting valuable data and being unable to fully apply or gain insights from it. He however, said that Terragon Group has developed a proprietary mobile advertising technology known as Adrenaline, that utilises consumer data and delivers targeted messaging via web & non-web channels.

“At Terragon, data has proven its worth and earned its place, as we have been able to gain real business value from all the records collected,” Umeh stated. “Executives need to adopt a new system of decision-making based on big data,” he added.

Terragon Group has also successfully completed certification to the ISO 27001:2013 standard, serving global enterprises across all sectors who have benefited from unparalleled security and protection of their data.

Umeh said that working with leading African telcos, financial institutions and consumer brands to unlock personalised digital experiences for mobile users in Africa, Terragon Group helps to improve bottomline for businesses by leveraging its cloud marketing technology, algorithms, artificial intelligence and difficult-to-source African consumer data.