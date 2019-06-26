Breaking News
Africa Cup of Nations Group B result

Africa Cup of Nations Group B result at the Alexandria Stadium in Egypt Wednesday:

Nigeria 1 (Omeruo 73) Guinea 0

Playing Thursday

Burundi v Madagascar (1430 GMT)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Nigeria 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 – qualified

Madagascar 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Guinea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Burundi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Note: group winners and runners-up and the best four of the six third-place teams qualify for second round


