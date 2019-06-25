Africa Cup of Nations fixtures in Egypt Wednesday (all kick-off times GMT):
Group B
At Alexandria Stadium
Guinea v Nigeria (1430)
Standings (played, won, dranw, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Nigeria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Guinea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Madagascar 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Burundi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group A
At Cairo International Stadium
Uganda v Zimbabwe (1700)
Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000)
Standings
Uganda 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Egypt 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
DR Congo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Note: group winners and runners-up and the best four of the six third-place teams qualify for second round