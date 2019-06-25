Africa Cup of Nations fixtures in Egypt Wednesday (all kick-off times GMT):



Group B

At Alexandria Stadium

Guinea v Nigeria (1430)

Standings (played, won, dranw, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Nigeria 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Guinea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Madagascar 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Burundi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group A

At Cairo International Stadium

Uganda v Zimbabwe (1700)

Egypt v Democratic Republic of Congo (2000)

Standings

Uganda 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Egypt 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

DR Congo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Note: group winners and runners-up and the best four of the six third-place teams qualify for second round